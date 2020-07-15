Lt. Governor Hosemann names Flag Commission appointees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann announced his appointees to the Commission to Design the Mississippi State Flag.

Hosemann’s appointees include former Justice Reuben Anderson of Jackson, J. Mack Varner of Vicksburg, and Sherri Carr Bevis of Gulfport.

Anderson served as the first African American Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court from 1985 to 1991. Varner currently practices family and business law in Vicksburg. Bevis was recently named Community Relations Liaison to the Singing River Health System.

House Speaker Philip Gunn announced his appointees on Wednesday. Governor Tate Reeves has not announced his appointees at this time.

The commission was formed after Reeves signed House Bill 1796 into law, which removed the former state flag that contained the Confederate battle emblem.

The group is currently seeking submissions for a new flag.

LATEST STORIES: