Lt. Governor launches ‘Healthy at Home: K-12 Students’ Perspective on COVID-19’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and staff developed three grade-appropriate assignments.

Teachers can opt to include a new project in enrichment packets sent home with students: assignments challenging students to think about how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting their communities and share ideas about how lawmakers could address it.

Below are the assignments:

A Think, Draw, Write! activity challenging pre-K through 3rd Grade students to imagine they are visiting the Mississippi Capitol and share ideas on how to keep families healthy with their lawmaker;

Writing prompts for 4th through 6th Grade students to explain how they are staying connected to their teachers and school, and/or describe a goal they have set for themselves while learning at home, among others; and

Essay prompts for 7th through 12 Grade students discussing how the COVID-19 crisis is changing their community, or how better access to technology could connect people who are asked to engage in social distancing, among others.

The assignments were created in collaboration with teachers and administrators across the State.

With a parent’s or guardian’s permission, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office will share submissions on social media and with state Senators. Assignments may be returned to a teacher for submission to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, or students and parents can return it directly. Submissions may be mailed in to P.O. Box 1018, Jackson, MS, 39215, or a photo of the completed assignment may be sent to ltgov@senate.ms.gov.