Lt. Governor Tate Reeves accepts debate offers from WJTV

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Tate Reeves has accepted two offers from the Nexstar Media Group (WJTV) to debate Attorney General Jim Hood.

Reeves is the GOP nominee for Governor. Hood is the Democratic nominee.

“I’m looking forward to debating Jim Hood. He’s a liberal and I’m a conservative. I want to take Mississippi forward and he wants to take us back to the time when Democrats ran everything,” Reeves said in a statement.

Hood’s campaign is planning to debate; however, he hasn’t officially accepted the offers from WJTV. A spokesperson says they’ve received multiple offers and want to look them over before making any final decisions. Hood has previously stated he’d like to take part in 3 debates.

“I’m ready to debate anytime and anywhere,” Jim Hood said during a previous interview.

WJTV-12 is planning to host the debates September 25 at WJTV and October 10 at the University of Southern Mississippi. Both will air to a statewide audience at 7:00 PM.