Lucedale community wants answers in death of Billy Joe Johnson

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in the town of Lucedale want answers in the death of former high school football player Billey Joe Johnson Jr.

His family spoke at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, June 13. They said they’re in disbelief that he committed suicide in 2008.

According to WLOX, the 17-year-old was pulled over by a Green County sheriff’s deputy for running a red light. The deputy would later report that he returned to his car, and then heard a gunshot. The deputy looked up to find Johnson shot and killed, and a shotgun was near his body.

According to Assistant District Attorney Cherie Rivera Wade, the George County Grand Jury returned a no true bill in February of 2009 regarding the death investigation of Johnson.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is not commenting on the case.

