Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater rescheduled

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Luke Bryan concert at the Brandon Amphitheater has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Customers who bought tickets for the original date will have their tickets honored for the new date. If customers can’t make it, they will be able to request a refund.

Officials at the Brandon Amphitheater will email ticket holders directly with details. Visit http://livenation.com/refund for more information.

