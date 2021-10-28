Luke Bryan performs at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Award-winning singer Luke Bryan took the stage in the metro area on Thursday night. Hundreds of country music lovers flocked to the Brandon Amphitheater for the live performance.

A few fans were excited about their first time seeing their favorite artist in concert.

“Awesomeness, about to get crunk. We’re in the pit so it’s going to get lit. I feel things when I listen to the music. I feel it in my heart,” said Kate and Anderson.

“It’d be good if Luke Bryan pulled me on stage,” said Riley.

Fans said they didn’t mind the drop in temperature, the were just excited to see the show.