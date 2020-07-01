Former Lumberton football player passes away

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – Lumberton Football announced on Facebook that one of the high school’s former football players passed away.

There’s no word on how Augustus “Gus” Sandifer passed away. According to Max Preps, Sandifer was a senior during the 2019-2020 season.

The football team released the following statement:

Augustus “Gus” Sandifer was loved and respected by all. He was proud to represent Lumberton every Friday night! His hard work, passion, energy, and fun loving attitude were contagious to all around him. Please be in prayer for Gus’ family, friends, classmates, teammates, our school, and community. Gus, you will be missed. #FlyHighGus Lumberton Football

