Lynn Fitch wins Republican Attorney General runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two-term state Treasurer Lynn Fitch has won the Republican nomination for Mississippi attorney general.

She defeated attorney Andy Taggart in a party primary runoff Tuesday. Fitch will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in the Nov. 5 general election.

Because Fitch and Collins are the only two candidates running, Mississippi will elect a woman as attorney general for the first time.

The current four-term attorney general, Jim Hood, is the Democratic nominee for governor.

Collins is an Army veteran and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

Before Fitch was elected treasurer in 2011, she was state Personnel Board director. She has been a state government attorney and has worked in private law practice.

Taggart was chief of staff for Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice in the 1990s.