M-Bar hosts Christmas giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To celebrate this season of giving, one local sports bar in Jackson opened their doors to give back to several families.

The initiative is apart of M-Bar’s charitable work that supports the community. Managers at MBar said it’s important for their establishments to give back to the community they profit from.

As a kid, this was me. I went some Christmases without gifts, so it meant a lot to me to be here with these kids and to see them open their gifts and to see their parents happy because they we’re not able to do it means a lot to me,” said Bria Wallace.

M Bar representatives said in total, they where able to help 10 families.