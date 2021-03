JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owner of M-Bar in Jackson, Richard Bradley, attended the City Council meeting on Thursday and spoke about the recent shooting that happened outside the establishment.

Bradley said they’re working to increase the amount of officers to adjacent parking lots and looking at shortening their hours on certain days. He’s also working to get blue lights installed and raise the age limit on certain nights.

He said they will not tolerate violence at M-Bar.