M-Braves alum Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP award

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman made history on Thursday night by becoming the Braves’ first National League MVP since Chipper Jones in 1999 and fourth overall since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966. Freeman also becomes the first M-Braves alum to claim the MVP award.

According to the Mississippi Braves, Freeman hit .341 during the 2020 season, with an MLB-leading 23 doubles, 13 homers, 53 RBIs, and 51 runs scored while playing all 60 games. Freeman’s success continued in the postseason, hitting .360 in the seven-game NLCS against the Dodgers, blasting two home runs and driving in and scoring six runs.

“We congratulate Freddie on winning this prestigious award,” said vice president and general manager Pete Laven. “The Mississippi Braves organization is very proud to have been a part of his journey on the road to excellence at the highest level.”

The Villa Park, CA native, has already claimed Player of the Year honors from Baseball America. He was also named the NL’s Most Outstanding Player in the 2020 Players Choice Awards.

Freeman was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Myrtle Beach on July 3, 2009, and made his M-Braves debut the next day at Trustmark Park vs. Jacksonville. The big first baseman finished his 2009 campaign in Pearl and was placed on the injury list from Aug. 24 to the season’s remainder.

