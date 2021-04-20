M-Braves continue discount program for first responders, military and veterans

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced it will continue a program that offers discounted tickets to local first responders, military and veterans.

All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. military and first responders/emergency personnel will receive $5 Field Level tickets ($10 discount) to all Mississippi Braves home games in 2021 when presenting a valid ID at the box office. This expanded discount on tickets for all home games at Trustmark Park to our local heroes is an extension of AMR First Responders Day each Wednesday, in which a complimentary Field or Diamond Level ticket is offered.

“The M-Braves want to say thank you to all members of our armed forces and first responders/emergency personnel for their service and sacrifice,” said Mississippi Braves Vice President and General Manager Pete Laven. “Recognizing these exemplary citizens by providing them a fun ballpark experience is something which the Braves and AMR are very proud of. We look forward to seeing these local heroes and their friends and family at Trustmark Park this season.”

The discount is not available for tickets ordered online, and purchases must be made at the Trustmark Park box office.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park.