PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will hold National Anthem and mascot auditions on Saturday, March 7. The event will be at Trustmark Park in Pearl from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“We are excited to be having our annual National Anthem tryouts for the upcoming season,” said Mississippi Braves promotions and entertainment manager Ali Nerini. “We are looking for individuals who will represent the M-Braves in performing a powerful rendition of our National Anthem.”