M-Braves to host movie night on September 26

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host another Movie Night at Trustmark Park on Saturday, September 26. The movie begins at 7:00 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m. The featured film will be the 1986 comedy classic, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Tickets are only $8 for general admission seating. The GA ticket allows fans to sit in the seating bowl or on the outfield grass in socially distanced squares. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed on the field. Only 1,500 tickets will be available for this event.



Tickets are available by clicking here and will also be available for purchase at the gate.



No outside food or beverage is permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase inside Trustmark Park. This event will have a limited bag policy (limiting bags to personal-sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome but subject to search upon entry.



All Mississippi Braves employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event, and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive at their socially distanced seating location.

