(PEARL, Miss.) – While the college baseball season may have been cancelled by the NCAA, that isn’t stopping USM and Ole Miss from facing off on the diamond.

The two teams would have faced off in person at Trustmark Park on April 29th, but instead they will face off in a simulated game of MLB: The Show 20.

We spoke to Chris Harris, the voice of the M-Braves, to see what viewers can expect during the game.

To watch the match between the Golden Eagles and the Rebels, click the link below.