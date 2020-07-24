MACC delays fall football season to October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The presidents of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges (MACC) met on July 24, 2020, and voted to delay the start of the 2020 fall football season to October 1.

The 2020 football season will consist of a six-game regular season with divisional play only and will conclude with a playoff.

According to the MACC, it will continue to evaluate COVID-19 and its impact on student-athletes.

