Madison Alderman Warren Strain in coma; family asks for prayers

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- The wife of Madison Alderman Warren Strain is asking everyone to pray for her husband after he suffered from a stroke Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, his wife Sandra Strain wrote, “We were going in for a simple back surgery. And just like that in a split few minutes, everything in my life that’s right that means the world to me fell apart in a blink of an eye.”

His wife said in the post that yesterday morning before going to the hospital, Warren had a massive brain bleed and a stroke.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Warren Strain is well-known in the Jackson metro area, having worked as a TV journalist for 18 years before moving to communications in 1994. Strain later worked for more than a decade as public affairs director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

In 2014, Strain ran for an alderman-at-large seat in Madison.

“Please please pray with all you have because it’s your prayers and your love that will see us through,” his wife wrote. “God is good always and I need him now more than ever on this Christmas Eve.”