Madison Alderman Warren Strain passes away

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Alderman Warren Strain passed away, according to his wife. Strain served in several positions in Mississippi, including spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Warren suffered a stroke in December 2019 and was in a coma for several weeks. He was in emergency care and then in therapy. Strain returned home in August 2020 and was welcomed by friends and neighbors with a parade.

Strain leaves behind his wife, Sandra, and two children.

