Madison business owner and company plead guilty to immigration crimes

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison business owner and his company pled guilty on Tuesday, August 4, to harboring illegal immigrants at a restaurant, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

According to prosecutors, Rui Ping Lin owned Red Samurai Sushi, Inc. As part of the guilty plea, the restaurant agreed to two years’ probation and an immigration compliance program, in addition to forfeiture and a $100,000 fine. The defendants will be sentenced by Judge Bramlette on October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Prosecutors said Lin was the owner of the restaurant from March 2014 to February 2017. On February 22, 2017, authorities executed a search warrant at Red Samurai. Their investigation revealed that none of these illegal immigrants had been required to complete any paperwork or show any documents or identification when they were hired as employees, nor had they been asked about their immigration status.

The investigation further revealed that Lin managed the restaurant, hired these employees without valid documentation, housed many of the illegal immigrants at a home in Madison, made the schedules for them and transported them to and from the restaurant.

Prosecutors said Lin admitted to paying these employees in cash. The defendants also failed to withhold and pay federal income taxes on these illegal immigrants, failed to prepare I-9 Forms and failed to report wages to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security or the Internal Revenue Service.

