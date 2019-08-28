Madison Central football player collapses at practice

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) - The race for Attorney General has had some heated moments. Andy Taggart has released ads claiming Lynn Fitch was handpicked by current democrat AG Jim Hood. Fitch has released ads saying she is conservative and her record shows it.

