Madison Central football player collapses at practice

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Madison Central football player receives treatment after collapsing Tuesday.
Statement from Madison County Schools:
During football practice Tuesday afternoon, August 27, a Madison Central High School player collapsed while walking on the track. Trainers immediately stepped in with emergency treatment, and the student was quickly transported by ambulance to the hospital. The thoughts, prayers, and concerns of the Madison County Schools family are with our player, his family, and his Madison Central team. We are thankful for the fast action of excellently trained and equipped MCHS athletic staff and first responders.