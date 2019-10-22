Madison Co. board meets on landfill

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Madison County Board of Supervisors discussed the potential landfill.



The board went into executive session. The board attorney made a recommendation to “not oppose” the landfill, if they want to avoid costly litigation. This comes after Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee and an attorney spoke out at the meeting calling an agreement with NCL, the company behind the landfill, not binding.

“We believe that the statue supports our position that they do not have to support what other boards have done that they can’t be held by those votes,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “We think they could reverse their decision on that and not support a contract with NCL and support anything

on the host fee.”

McGee said it’s also important to look after the future of the environment instead of promoting another landfill. NCL said the other two landfills are just running out of space, with Little Dixie having 18 years of life left and the one in Canton having three years left.

NCL released a statement:

“NCL Waste would like to thank the Madison County Board of Supervisors for providing it a fair opportunity to address it and the concerns of the citizens and elected officials of the City of Ridgeland. We believe tonight’s meeting helped address some concerns by providing important information to the public, including the facts that NCL waste will not be allowed to accept hazardous waste, nor will it be allowed to accept waste from outside of Mississippi. NCL now looks forward to working through the environmental permitting process with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.”

The next meeting is November 4.