Madison Co. School District employee, swim coach charged with two counts of sexual battery

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A Madison County School District employee has been indicted on two counts of sexual battery.
34-year-old Savannah Reis was indicted on Friday in Rankin County.
She allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Reis also worked as a swimming coach with her husband.
According to the Madison County School District, Savannah Reis was placed on leave before the school year started. School is being held as usual with no disruptions. Reis is not nor has she ever been associated with athletics in Madison County Schools.
The district also says they are continuing to monitor the situation.