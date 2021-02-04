Madison County Advisory Board Meeting to Discuss Policing Complaints

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Community Advisory Board met with Madison County Sheriff, Randy Tucker to discuss complaints from the community about policing.

The community is advised to report complaints the have with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department related to abusive policing practices to the district community advisory board.

The foundation of this meeting started with a 2017 lawsuit against the Madison County Sheriff’s Department from the American Civil Liberties Union, saying black individuals experienced abusive encounters with the department.

In Thursdays meeting, no member of the eboard reported any complaints to Sherrif Randy Tucker.

To help with complaint submissions, the board requested a standard complaint form from the Sheriff’s department. Sheriff Tucker said he would have this available for the board at the next meeting.

You can report a complaint by contacting your district communuty advisory board member. Or, you can attend one of these quarterly meetings in person.

Click here for the list of District Board Members, and their contact information.