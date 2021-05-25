Madison County Business League and Foundation holds luncheon celebrating diversity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County Business League and Foundation’s “Coffee With the Congressman” event is not a new concept, but at Tuesday’s event, there were many new topics to be addressed.

The mission was to unite the leading business owners and decision makers with elected officials on all levels, both locally and our representatives in D.C., like Congressman Bennie Thompson.

The foundation’s executive director Jan Collins says Tuesday was all about diversity.

“The purpose of the meeting is to host an event for our diversity and inclusion committee which is a newly formed committee as of last summer,” Collins said. “The Madison County Business League and Foundation’s diversity statement saying we wanted to make sure that we inlcuded and had a diverse representation of the businesses in Madison County.”