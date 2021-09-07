Madison County deputies search for wanted man

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are working to find a man, who is wanted for felony carrying a concealed weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers, Laderrick K. Watts was last seen in Jackson. The 37-year-old has multiple tattoos on both arms with “D WATTS” on the inside right forearm.

If you have any information leading to Watts’ arrest, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477), or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.p3tips.com.