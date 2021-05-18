Madison County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old boy

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are working to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Laroderick Latiker was last seen at his home in Canton on May 11, 2021 around 8:50 p.m. He weighs between 175 and 186 pounds, he is six feet tall and he has brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies said Latiker was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with red and white sleeves, black sweat pant, white socks and black Nike flip-flops.

If you know where he is located, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 601-859-2345.