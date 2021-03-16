Madison County Emergency Management prepares for Wednesday storms

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County Emergency Management director Albert Jones III is getting ready for this week’s severe weather event.

“Looking at strong winds, baseball sized hail,” Jones said. “We can’t rule out any tornadoes so that’s where we’re at as of now.”

Jones said that the best way to navigate severe weather is to always stay one step ahead of the storm.

“I know everybody pretty much is on edge.”

Jones asks that everyone in Madison County look out for themselves and for each other over the next few days by following the weather reports and by communicating well.