Madison County getting ready for Amazon coming to Canton in September

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — There are two existing Amazon fulfillment centers in Mississippi, but the first robotic one is coming our way at the end of this summer to Canton.

Stacy Lester with MCEDA says the financial impact that Amazon will bring into the county will be a widespread success across the metro.

“The tax revenue from a company like Amazon is going to be a tremendous boost for the community,” Lester said. “We’re very excited about that. A lot of positive things come when a company of Amazon’s caliber comes to the community.”

This facility has four stories. Each story is 750,000 sq. ft. meaning in total its 3 mil. sq ft. It’s equipped for 1800 employees.

CBRE is handling recruitment, the company is hoping to hire people with experience at all levels..

“We’re looking for people with two or three years experience at the lower end,” said Jeff Kosola, CBRE’s regional director. “All the way up to 40 years experience if you want. So we’re hiring managers and we’re hiring technicians as well.”

Kosola said he’s glad to be bringing a much needed job boost to the area.

“It’s our first building that we get to staff here,” Kosola said. “We can help people find a better career, find a better job.”

Hiring will be completed by the end of July, and the fulfillment center is expected to be up and running this coming September.

If you were unable to meet with CBRE in person this week but are interested in working with amazon, please visit CBRE’s website.