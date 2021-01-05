Madison County man receives 2 life sentences for murder of wife, stepdaughter

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the man who was convicted of the double murders of his wife and stepdaughter was sentenced to life without parole for each of the murder convictions.

In October 2020, a jury found Walter Simpson, 47 guilty of two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of First Degree Arson, and one count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff also sentenced Simpson to 20 for the first degree arson conviction, and 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 5, 2018, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Crown Road in Camden to a home belonging to Walter and Falonda Simpson as well as her daughter Davonda Washington. When they arrived on scene, they found two badly burned bodies inside the home. Each victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and were both deceased.

Authorities were able to determine that Simpson had stabbed his step-daughter and wife to death and then attempted to set their bodies and the house on fire. Simpson was found guilty after a three day jury trial.

Falonda Simpson and Davonda Washington

Walter Simpson

