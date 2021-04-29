Madison County releases statement addressing softball player experiencing racism during game

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Schools has released a statement to address an issue after one mom posted on Facebook about her daughter’s traumatic experience while competing in a softball game. On Tuesday night, Madison Central traveled to Desoto County to face Hernando High School.

According to the mom’s Facebook page, her daughter, a player of Madison Central, was called names by kids rooting for the opposing team. She said the kids went as far as calling her the “N” word.

The post has since been shared across social media, flagging school board leaders to look into the matter. Below is a statement from Madison County Schools: