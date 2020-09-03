Madison County returns to class Thursday

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– Madison County students are heading back to class on Thursday.

It comes after administrators decided to delay reopening with the spike in coronavirus cases seen earlier this summer.

School leaders in Madison County wanted to make sure they worked out all the kinks.

Now, they’re ready to welcome back the students.

Teachers are getting ready for a year like no other and doing all they can to keep students safe as possible from COVID-19.

They marked the floors with tape and the walls with posters.

From walking the halls to school dismissal, Charlotte Seals, the Madison County superintendent, says pushing back the start date helped them zero in on the operations and logistics of the schools.

In-class instruction will be alternated with distance learning on September 3-4 and 8-11. The full return for all on campus students is September 14.