Madison County School District employees to receive COVID-19 vaccination

(Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – In partnership with St. Dominic Health Services, Madison County Schools will provide district employees with an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are very excited to work with longtime community partner St. Dominic Health to give our faculty and staff a convenient opportunity, on a weekend, to get vaccinated. We are committed to the health and safety of our employees, and providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine is a tangible way of showing that we truly care,” said Superintendent Charlotte Seals.  

After school on Thursday, March 4, all District employees will be given a link to sign up online for a first dose appointment of the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be administered to employees on Saturday, March 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Follow-up doses will be given on Saturday, April 10, also by appointment. Both days of the vaccination event will be held at Germantown High School.

