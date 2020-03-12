Madison County Schools addresses coronavirus concerns

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With the outbreak of the coronavirus, Madison County Schools are following the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Madison County Schools will cancel or postpone all school-related gatherings of 250 people through April 30. The timeframe could be extended if recommendations change.

According to Madison County Schools, the types of gatherings include assemblies, field trips, dances, and all other such activities. We are working with the MHSAA to determine the best means to handle athletic events, and as soon as a decision is made in conjunction with the activities association we will communicate further.

On Monday, school lunchtime will be modified to prevent large gatherings of students in the cafeteria.

The schools said they are reviewing the attendance policy and plan to lift the perfect attendance provision concerning exam exemption.