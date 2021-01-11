Madison County Schools continue distance learning on Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Schools will keep campuses closed and hold a distance learning day on Tuesday, January 12. Leaders said freezing temperatures are forecast to extend to midday on Tuesday, making travel on roadways and especially bridges and overpasses too dangerous for travel by car or school bus.

While campuses will be closed, teaching and learning will continue via distance learning platforms. In anticipation of potential inclement weather, students brought home district-issued technology devices over the weekend.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Learning program will continue to hold virtual school as scheduled. Free meal-pack pick up for Virtual Learning students, usually held on Mondays, is rescheduled this week for Wednesday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

