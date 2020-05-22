Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Madison County Schools honor retirees

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – In order to celebrate the hard work of newly retired teachers and staff members, leaders at Madison County Schools held a send-off celebration like never before.

As the school year came to an end, various employees were honored for their countless years of service with a parade of thanksgiving from students and co-workers.

Smiles, waves, cheers and even more tears were shed as the 32 names were called. Some said the feeling of retirement is a bitter sweet feeling.

Superintendent Charlotte Seals said even though it wasn’t their traditional celebration, they wanted everyone retiring to feel loved and appreciated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories