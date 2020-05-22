Madison County Schools honor retirees

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – In order to celebrate the hard work of newly retired teachers and staff members, leaders at Madison County Schools held a send-off celebration like never before.

As the school year came to an end, various employees were honored for their countless years of service with a parade of thanksgiving from students and co-workers.

Smiles, waves, cheers and even more tears were shed as the 32 names were called. Some said the feeling of retirement is a bitter sweet feeling.

Superintendent Charlotte Seals said even though it wasn’t their traditional celebration, they wanted everyone retiring to feel loved and appreciated.