Madison County Schools return to classroom after delayed start

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – School is back in session for the Madison County Public School District, after a delayed start date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district is operating on a hybrid schedule until Monday, September 14. Currently, there are approximately 700 students at Highland Elementary School, and about 50 percent will be on campus, while other students will be virtual.

Families who chose in-person learning said they are still a little nervous about coming back, but they feel prepared.

Principal Serenity Luckett shared that many classrooms have been emptied so that chairs and tables can be spread out as much as possible.

Each Monday, the district must report case numbers to the Mississippi State Department of Health, including anyone under quarantine.

