Madison County Schools to delay start of school to September 3

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County School District announced it will delay the start of school until September 3, 2020, after consulting with state and local health officials.

District leaders said the decision was based on numerous factors related to a spike in COVID-19 numbers across Mississippi and in Madison County.

Superintendent Charlotte A. Seals sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Parents, Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work to do what we believe is in the best interest of our students, families, faculty, and community. After consulting with state and local health experts, Madison County Schools is delaying the start of school until September 3. This decision is based on numerous factors related to a spike in COVID-19 numbers across our state and specifically in Madison County. At this time, the plan is for students choosing to return to campus to alternate in-class instruction with distance learning on September 3-4 and 8-11, with a full return for all on-campus students on September 14. Students enrolled in the virtual learning option for the first semester will begin school on September 3. In light of the changing calendar, we have extended the deadline to enroll in virtual learning to Friday, August 14. If you have not already enrolled in this option and are interested in learning more or enrolling, please visit our website. Extracurricular activities, which have been taking place over the summer, will continue in keeping with the health and safety guidelines already in place. Shifting the start of school will cause some changes to the school calendar. As changes are confirmed, we

will share that information with you. Please be aware that this situation is fluid, and all plans are subject to change pending orders of the Governor and guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Health. We do not take these decisions lightly, but we are steadfastly committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Superintendent Charlotte A. Seals, Madison County School District

