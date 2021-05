MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the severe weather, students from the middle school and high school Middle School across Madison County Schools (MCS) will have a late dismissal.

According to the school district, Falcon Zone elementary students are being held inside Shirley Simmons Middle School.

MCS said buses in other areas of the District that already left elementary schools before the severe weather arrived are stopping and unloading at the closest MCS school site.