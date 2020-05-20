Madison County Schools to provide summer meal service

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Madison County Schools will continue their pick-up meal service into Summer 2020.

Grab and go multi-meal packs will be available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at five Madison County Schools locations: Velma Jackson High School, East Flora Elementary, Camden Elementary, Ann Smith Elementary, andMadison Crossing Elementary.

Multi-meal packs are available free of charge to all children 18 and under. The meals are also free for all children regardless of where they go to school, but they must be present to receive a meal.

Adults may purchase grab and go meals for $12; this price includes multiple meals in one bag.