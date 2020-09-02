Madison County Schools to reopen Thursday

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Madison County School District will return to class on Thursday, after the district decided to delay the start of school in August.
Leaders delayed the start of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Charlotte Seals said having this extra time helped them adjust their plans and make them better.
If a student contracts the virus, the district also has plans in place to handle the situation.
