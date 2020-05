MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker is warning neighbors to watch out for a synthetic Xanax substance.

According to Tucker, the Narcotics division is starting to see and work cases involving the drug which resembles the older form of Pez candy.

He said the substance is much stronger than traditional Xanax and can be lethal if mixed with alcohol.

If you see this type candy or have suspicions, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345.