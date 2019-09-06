Madison deputy shooting: Alleged shooter appears in court

Edgar Egbert went in front of a judge in Rankin County charged with 6 counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, 1 count of kidnapping and 1 count of felony fleeing.
Egbert is accused of holding someone hostage during the course of a domestic dispute, then leaving the scene leading Madison County deputies on a chase down Highway 16, outside of Canton, which ended in a shootout. One deputy was hit in the arm, another was hit in the head and remains at UMMC in critical condition.
The alleged shooter is from Canton and has a record stippled with misdemeanors. This is his first serious set of charges. He was denied bond and remains in the custody of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
A preliminary hearing is set for September 24.