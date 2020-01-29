Madison doctor accused of teen sexual battery surrenders license

News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi pediatric doctor charged with sexual battery of a minor has surrendered his medical license.

Pediatric gastroenterology specialist Dr. Neelesh Ajit Tipnis voluntarily surrendered his license to the Medical Board Thursday. The Clarion-Ledger reports the surrender was effective immediately. The 49-year-old was arrested Jan. 17. 

Madison police say a 14-year-old girl’s parents told authorities their child was speaking with an adult inappropriately. Authorities say Tipnis made “inappropriate contact” with the girl between late December and early January.

Tipnis received his practice license in August 2013. He was fired from the Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine after his arrest. It’s unclear whether Tipnis has an attorney.

Man charged with sexual battery of 14-year-old in Madison

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories