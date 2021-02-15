Madison families soak up snow day

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Monday was a perfect day for a snowball fight and hot chocolate.

Snow at this volume is foreign to lots of kids in Mississippi, which is why kids like the Abels, the Bishops and Smails made the most of their snow day.

“This is the first time that I’ve seen snow this big,” Hugh Parker Abel said.

Mary Bishop said this day will be very special to her.

“Just not having it be a hot Mississippi day,” Mary said. “Getting to actually have a winter– it’s a nice change.”

Mary’s little sister Sadie Smail said being inside on a snow day is just as fun as being outside.

“My favorite part is playing in the snow and warming my feet by the fire!” Sadie said.

Out of all the days these kids have had to spend at home the last year, this one will not be one they’ll forget anytime soon.

Since it’s Presidents’ Day, they would have been off regardless, but they say that having a snow day just makes it that much more special.