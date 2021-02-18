Madison homeowner deals with water leak inside house after pipe bursts

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even if you follow cold weather house maintenance tips, nothing is 100 percent effective at protecting your home. That’s something Celeste Glenn learned after a pipe burst in her Madison home on Wednesday.

Glenn said the ceiling gave in, leading to a giant leak in her house. She explained where she stood with her insurance coverage.

“When I called, she said I was actually lucky to even get through, because they are so backed up with calls that their computer system kind of keeps going in and out and up and down. So I was able to get through, but she just said to be patient, because they are so bombarded with calls that it will take a minute before somebody reached out to us,” said Glenn.

She said although it’s frustrating to see some of her belongings go to waste, she is thankful no one was hurt.