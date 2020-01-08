Madison leaders unveil plans for new downtown development

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Madison announced an economic development called “Madison at Main.”

The plan will turn 17 acres of land and an old Madison-Ridgeland High School building into a major shopping center with a hotel and more. It will be located near the intersection of Highway 51 and Main Street.

The city is partnering with Greenstone Properties of Atlanta, Georgia.

According to leaders, the plan begins with turning the old school yard and gym into a performing arts center. The facility is expected to hold 1,000 people.

Behind the new center, there will be a new Madison City Hall. The project will continue south to Madison Avenue, where a 125 room hotel will be built, along with a multi-level garage for shoppers and neighbors inside new town homes.

“What we’ll try to do is look for national retailers and local retailers that will accommodate an overall retail mix to make this a real destination,” explained Chris Schoen with Greenstone Properties. “We’ll have sit down table restaurants, fast casual, a number of other establishments.”

The project is expected to cost $100,000,000. The official start of the first phase of construction is predicted to begin in a year.