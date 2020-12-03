Lockdown lifted at Madison Middle School

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The lockdown at Madison Middle School has been lifted following a police investigation that determined the school is safe from immediate danger.
According to the Madison County School District, the lockdown was issued at 9: 42 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, out of an abundance of caution after possible gunshots were heard near school property.
While the lockdown was lifted around 10:45 a.m., students will stay inside the building for the remainder of the school day and police will remain on campus to be absolutely sure all students stay safe.
