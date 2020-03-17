Madison Municipal Court schedule change

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Municipal Court has made changes to its schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The court is taking precautions as told by the federal, state, and government for the safety and welfare of all citizens.
Below is information from Judge Rick Mitchell:
Be advised that all persons having business in the Municipal Court of the City of Madison, Mississippi, scheduled for March 19 and March 26, 2020, will be contacted by the Madison Municipal Court Services Division to reschedule those matters for a later date. This includes all traffic (including traffic citation respond-by dates), initial appearances, arraignments, trials and any other matter.
The Court will, however, be in session on those dates and be able to handle all scheduled matters for any persons appearing and wishing to be heard.
The Court Services Section (adjacent to the Municipal Courtroom) will be open for business during regular business hours for persons wishing to pay traffic fines prior to or on their regularly scheduled court date. Court Services can be reached at (601) 707-1412.
Updates will be issued accordingly.Honorable Judge Rick Mitchell