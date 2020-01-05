Madison officer passes away from medical issues

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Madison Police Department has released a statement regarding the the death of their own Officer Jim Mack, Jr. Badge# 378.

Officer Mack was a 19-year-old veteran of law enforcement and served 11 years at Madison Police Department.

“It is with great sorrow that the Madison Police Department announces the death of Officer Jim Mack, Jr. Badge# 378. Officer Mack had 11 years of service with the Madison Police Department and was a 19-year veteran of law enforcement. Officer Mack was discovered deceased from a medical related issue on Friday, January 03, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi. The Madison Police Department would like to thank the Jackson Police Department and the Natchez Trace Funeral Home for their professionalism exhibited during this time. Arrangements are still being discussed and the family has not released the details of the arrangements at this time. We would like to express our sympathy and offer our prayers to the family of Officer Jim Mack Jr. He was a valued member of this Department and he will be greatly missed.”