Madison Police arrest 5 in multi-state car theft ring

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Police Department arrested five suspects on charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

The suspects were arrested after a traffic stop on I-55 South in Madison on January 21, 2020. An officer noticed that the tag on the vehicle was switched. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen out of Carmel, Indiana.

During the investigation, police discovered an embossing machine that was being used to create fake credit cards that were imprinted with names and information of people who had their identity stolen. Investigators also found several blank credit cards, fake credit cards and fake identifications inside the vehicle, totaling nearly 50 credit cards. Police also discovered a computer that contained the false identifications and a magnetic strip scanner.









The Madison Police Department has been in contact with several different agencies, including the Chicago Police department, Carmel Indiana Police Department, Homeland Security, United Secret Service and the Madison/Rankin District Attorney’s Office to further the investigation into a multi-state car theft ring. Investigators said the vehicles are being rented using fraudulent credit cards and later being reported stolen once the rental agency realizes the rental was fraudulently obtained.

The suspects are the following individuals:

Joshua A. Rabb, 25, of Chicago, IL; Charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit identity theft

Antwan Jones, 26, of Chicago, IL; Charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit identity theft

Deon L. Diggs, 26, of Chicago, IL; Charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit identity theft

Davian Hilson, 21, of Gary, IN; Charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit identity theft

Kiera Williams, 23, of Gary, IN; Charged with conspiracy to commit identity theft

The suspects appeared before the City of Madison Municipal Judge on Thursday. More arrests are expected in the case.